The New York Times just discovered bubble tea, which has been around for decades

While not quite on the level of pea guacamole (yet), a recent New York Times article is raising eyebrows. Originally titled “The Blobs In Your Tea? They’re Supposed To Be There” (although the headline has since changed), the piece chronicled the rise of boba tea–a well-known and delicious drink.

First, it’s important to note that bubble tea isn’t new or exotic–it’s a drink that has been prominent in Asian communities for decades and widely available to everyone else for about that long as well. Couple that with the fact that the original headline was pretty tone deaf, and you can get why some readers are scratching their heads. Now some have begun tweeting their own versions of the title.

Here are a few of the tweets responding to the piece:

“The stupid headline? It’s supposed to be there” https://t.co/jCKhcV9OCP — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) August 17, 2017

The Blobs in Your Spaghetti? They’re Supposed to Be There https://t.co/NbkHshiZQp pic.twitter.com/253nFGJvwq — Anna Hezel (@HezelAnna) August 17, 2017

your food blog needs more asian friends pic.twitter.com/q37NQoRCHy — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) August 17, 2017

‘Ketchup, that red, slightly sweet substance on your fries? It’s supposed to be there.’ https://t.co/z7FZUZOAir — Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) August 17, 2017