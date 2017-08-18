Four Reasons You Might Regret Taking That New Job Or Promotion

It’s easy to think that there’s one direction you should be moving in your career: forward. You’re supposed to keep putting one foot in front of the other until you finally reach the top of that proverbial ladder .

But here’s the thing: Career paths aren’t always so simple. And, just because something seems like it will get you one rung higher doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best decision for you long term.

Not convinced? Here are four times that a step forward at work is actually taking you one step back in your career.

1. When A Promotion Takes You Away From What You Love

Of course, a promotion is a great thing. You’re being formally recognized (and compensated!) for all of your valuable contributions with a new title and a pay bump. But that step up also likely involves some changes to your daily responsibilities–which may or may not be what you want.

Perhaps this new position means you’ll no longer need to attend those weekly marketing meetings, which are actually one of your favorite parts of each work week. Or, maybe instead of communicating directly with customers (which you love!), you’ll now be charged with overseeing the team that does that.

That’s not to say that you should turn down that offer for a promotion without batting an eye (that decision deserves some serious consideration!). But it’s worth thinking through whether or not you could take that superior role without losing all of the job duties you’ve grown to love.

2. When A New Responsibility Eats Up Time For Your Side Project

Your boss gives you a new responsibility to take on at work. You’re honored that she would trust you to grab the reins on something new. But you’re also aware that this is going to involve much longer hours–hours that you were previously dedicating to the side hustle that you’d eventually like to take full-time.