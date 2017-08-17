Spotify jumps on the anti-white-supremacy bandwagon, pun intended

The domino theory in tech seems to go like this: If one company takes a stand, the others will all follow suit. We are now seeing this happen with white supremacist online content, which, in the wake of the deadly Charlottesville rally, is being blacklisted by numerous tech organizations. Today Spotify confirmed that it would take down bands and other music acts that espoused white supremacist/nazi-leaning content. Before that, companies including PayPal, Facebook, Squarespace, Airbnb, and even Cloudflare all announced they would take action to not help disseminate hate.