You can now make a DIY soundtrack for your trip to TRAPPIST-1

Are you planning a trip to TRAPPIST-1 , searching for new exoplanets , or working on some sweet infographics about Earth-like planets that are 39 light years away? If so, we have the soundtrack for you.

Space nerds Matt Russo (a postdoctoral researcher at the Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics) and Dan Tamayo (from the University of Toronto’s Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics), and musician Andrew Santaguida, have created a website called “TRAPPIST Sounds,” and it’s open for anyone to use to create an interstellar beat (and has nothing to do with Trap music). As Vice reports, the web tool lets astral-musicians play each of the seven Earth-sized worlds that are orbiting around TRAPPIST-1, which the creators call “the most musical system ever discovered.” The website matches each planet with a piano notes whose pitch is “determined by the planet’s actual orbital frequencies, scaled up so that they can be heard by human ears.” A drumbeat will drop every time one planet overtakes an adjacent world. Composers can fidget with the tempo and monitor the acoustic resonance of their space compositions, too. Don’t be alarmed if your composition sounds slightly out of tune, though, as it’s actually the system’s natural state after “billions of years of tidal forces” knocked it out of key.

The website is part of a larger project called SYSTEM SOUNDS, which “aims to try to convert as many things in space into music as possible,” according to Russo. Composing a heartfelt ode to the stars is a much easier way to share our affection for space than trying to send an Edible Arrangement to Neptune.

ML