From Brain Foods To Addressing Charlottesville: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we explored what it’s like to spend a week adjusting your diet to fuel your brain (not just your body), which interview answers hiring managers just can’t abide, and how management guru Peter Drucker might have counseled business execs after the events in Charlottesville last weekend.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of August 14:

1. I’ve Interviewed Thousands Of Job Candidates, Here Are The Deal Breakers

It’s normal to be nervous for job interviews. In fact, as one former hiring manager explained, candidates usually don’t get knocked for giving answers that are just okay: “I understood that it was an awkward situation, and sometimes, people needed to find their footing.” However, certain answers are deal breakers. This week we learned what some of the most common ones are.

2. What Happened When I Ate The Best Brain Foods For A Week

You know you should eat healthy for your body, but there’s plenty of evidence that your diet is equally as important for your brain. Fast Company’s Anisa Purbasari Horton put her anti-diet bias aside and decided to try the “MIND” diet, an eating plan designed for optimal cognitive function. Here’s how she fared on a week of leafy greens, salmon, blueberries, and no sugar or dairy.