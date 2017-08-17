That viral photo of an antifa protester assaulting a police officer is fake

A startling image that seems to show a member of an anti-fascist group beating a U.S. police officer with a club during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been making the rounds of the internet over the last few days. There’s one thing you should know about it, though—it’s fake.

Snopes, the internet’s respected fact-checker, quickly debunked the photo. Turns out the picture was snapped by a Getty Images photographer during a clash between police officers and protesters in Athens, Greece, back in 2009. Some jerkface (technical term!) used their Photoshop skills to slap an “antifa” or “antifacist” logo on the jacket of the protester and an internet myth was born. As the photo circulated among Trump supporters and other far-right groups, it helped bolster claims that “both sides” of the gathering were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, as President Donald Trump claimed in his statement about the incident. Thankfully, Snopes was on the case.

[Via PBS]