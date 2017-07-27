advertisement
Slack is raising another $250 million for a $5 billion valuation

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The uber-popular business messaging service will get the additional $250 million in a funding round co-led by Japanese telco and internet giant SoftBank, reports Bloomberg. That ups Slack’s valuation to over $5 billion–an over 20% increase from its $3.8 billion valuation just 15 months ago. In related news, Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon’s interest in acquiring the company has cooled recently, with no acquisition expected in the near term.

