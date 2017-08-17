Hackers took over several HBO Twitter accounts, including the official Game of Thrones account

The hacking group OurMine briefly took over not only the main HBO Twitter account but the official accounts for some of its shows, including Game of Thrones, reports BetaNews. The Twitter hack comes as what is believed to be separate hackers dumped materials from the “4th Wave HBO Leak” online, which included Westworld season 2 shooting schedules and Game of Thrones season 7 shooting diaries. HBO soon regained access to their hacked accounts, but not before OurMine sent them a message on the official GOT Twitter account: “OurMine are here. we are just testing your security. HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security – ourmine.org -> Contact.”