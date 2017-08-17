advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Baidu’s former chief scientist Andrew Ng is setting up a $150 million AI fund

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The fund will help enable Ng’s goal of bringing about an AI-powered society, reports TechCrunch. It’s not yet known what type of AI startups the fund will invest in. Before setting out on his own as a VC Ng founded the Google Brain Team and has long been an evangelist of the benefits of AI.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life