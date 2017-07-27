This Big Oil CEO’s next car will be electric

Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden is planning on hopping on the electric vehicle bandwagon, reports Bloomberg. Van Beurden told Bloomberg TV the next thing he is purchasing is a car and that car will be an electric vehicle. Speaking more broadly about the EV market in general, van Beurden said:
“The whole move to electrify the economy, electrify mobility in places like northwest Europe, in the U.S., even in China, is a good thing. We need to be at a much higher degree of electric vehicle penetration — or hydrogen vehicles or gas vehicles — if we want to stay within the 2-degrees Celsius outcome.”