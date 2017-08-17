Facebook shut down an anonymous employee forum run by Trump supporters after harassment issues

The internal company forum was called Facebook Anon, and it was created in May 2015 as a way for employees to freely discuss subjects about the Facebook workplace. However, the forum soon became a hub for political discussions and was increasingly used by Facebook employees who were Donald Trump supporters, reports Business Insider. Facebook had no problem with the political slant the forum took on until the users of the forums began to frequently harass other users and make comments of discrimination and hate. One anonymous commenter claimed Facebook’s code had suffered because the company “lowered the bar to attract female engineers.” After harassment became more commonplace in Facebook Anon, Mark Zuckerberg decided to shut down the forum for good in December 2016.