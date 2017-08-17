Apple pulls Apple Pay support from white supremacist websites

The company has cut off support for Apple Pay on three white supremacist websites that sell hate-related merchandise. The websites in question sold “sweaters with Nazi logos, T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase ‘White Pride,’ and a bumper sticker showing a car plowing into stick figure demonstrators,” reports Buzzfeed. One of the payment methods the sites allowed for was Apple Pay on the web. The move came shortly before Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the events in Charlottesville in an email to employees.