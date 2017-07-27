Amazon is now in Singapore and taking no prisoners

The just launched there and is making aggressive plays for online shoppers who typically buy through Alibaba, reports Bloomberg. In order to woo these customers, Amazon is offering free Prime Now two-hour deliveries on any orders over S$40 ( about $29) when they shop through the Prime Now app. To make sure Amazon can meet the demand and speed the deliveries require, the company is operating out of an urban fulfillment center that is almost 100,000 square feet–their largest Prime Now-only fulfillment center in the world.