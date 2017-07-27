PayPal just scored a big China win

The e-commerce platform has teamed up with China’s biggest search engine, Baidu, to get access to its 100 million users, reports Mashable. Under the deal, the 100 million Baidu users will now be able to shop on PayPal’s 17 million merchant sites using funds from their Baidu Wallet. The agreement could be a huge potential windfall for PayPal, as online sales in China reached $752 million in 2016.