Ebay is about to let you shop by AI-powered image search

This fall the company will roll out two new was of shopping via images, eBay said in a statement. Image Search will allow you to snap a pic of an item and eBay will show you listings of items that are similar to it. Find It On eBay lets you enter the URL of any social media post with a photo of an item and the site will show you items on eBay that match it. Both new kinds of search are powered by eBay’s artificial intelligence and machine learning tech.