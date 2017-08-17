To Win The AI Assistant Wars, Apple Is Melding Siri With Its Other Services

Siri has changed quite a lot since its humble beginnings as a question-answering app that Apple acquired in 2010 and built into its phones, starting with the iPhone 4s in 2011. Under pressure from competing digital assistants from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and others, Apple is getting more creative about leveraging artificial intelligence to broaden Siri’s skill set.

On Tuesday, I saw a demo of what Siri can do in the connected home. I came away with a greater appreciation for how Apple is positioning Siri as a concierge for all of the company’s devices and services.

Siri will increasingly act as the medium through which users command Apple services and receive information and content from them, like when the assistant reads aloud a text message that’s come in. As I saw Tuesday, Siri can already be used to control an entertainment system in the living room (via Apple TV), the lights in the hallway (HomeKit), infotainment and communications in the car (CarPlay), and music and messaging and in the kitchen (Apple Music, iMessage). It can also set up and monitor workouts for the gym, pool, or running trail (Workout app, Apple Music, HealthKit).

One of the main reasons for Siri’s expanding skill set is that it has wider and deeper access to user data. Until recently, the service could see and leverage only the user data on the device it was running on. But now Siri can leverage data shared by the user with any Apple device–desktop, mobile, or wearable.

For instance, the upcoming Siri Apple Watch face in WatchOS 4 can send reminders for an appointment that was mentioned in an email received in the Mail app running on an iMac at home. In that case—and all others involving personal data—the information about the appointment was encrypted and sent from the iMac through iCloud and on to the iPhone and the Watch. Apple makes clear that it never sees the data or connects it with a particular user’s identity.

Crossing Boundaries Between Services

There are also hints that Siri might one day be able to ask various Apple services to work in concert to deliver useful notifications or other content to the user. While driving to work in a car equipped with a CarPlay in-dash system–a person might ask Siri to check in with HomeKit Hub (on Apple TV or an iPad) to make sure the front door was locked.

Doing that would likely be impossible if your car ran one assistant and your connected home was centered around another. (A surprising number of households now use two or more assistants, some recent research shows, and a large percentage of those people say they’d rather just use one.)