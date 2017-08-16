Watch Barack Obama’s record-breaking Charlottesville tweet spread around the world

Miss him yet? Former President Barack Obama set a record today with an inspirational tweet in the wake of the violent white supremacist rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion . . . ” the tweet read, quoting from Nelson Mandela’s 1994 autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom. It was sent on Saturday and turned out to be especially poignant in light of the fact that our current president has proven himself unable to articulate a similar sentiment.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The tweet is now the most “liked” tweet ever on Twitter, having racked up more than 3.7 million of those little heart icons as of Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, social media analytics company Talkwalker came up with a cool animated gif that visualizes how the tweet spread around the world in the hours and days after it was sent. If nothing else, it’s a nice reminder that not everything is awful.