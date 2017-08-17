Why The Amazon Echo Show Won’t Bring Up Charlottesville (Or Bad News In General)

Amazon’s Echo Show doesn’t like to be the bearer of bad news. Although the device’s 7-inch touchscreen constantly cycles through trending news stories on its home screen—and lets you ask Alexa for more details with a voice command—the topics seldom cover anything too heavy.

So instead of updating users on the Charlottesville protests, President Trump’s subsequent press conference meltdown, his earlier war of words with North Korea, or countless other anxiety-inducing stories, the Echo Show offers soothing headlines such as these:

“Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid Beat Barcelona”

“Box Office: ‘Annabelle: Creation’ Tops”

“North Carolina Shaman Mistaken for Bigfoot”

“Usain Bolt Injured in Final Race”

“Chimpanzees Can Learn Rock-Paper-Scissors”

For those who are glued to the news, the aloofness of these “trending topics” might seem strange or even off-putting, as if Amazon prefers blissful ignorance to an informed public. You don’t see Apple, Google, Microsoft, or Facebook shying away from serious stories in their own news products, so why is Amazon doing it?

Amazon’s explanation: The Echo Show is a different kind of product.

“For trending topics on Echo Show, we primarily surface lifestyle, entertainment, and sports news since it’s a communal device that the whole family sees and uses,” an Amazon spokesperson said via email. (The company provided the same statement to Android Central‘s Phil Nickinson, whose recent post on Twitter got me thinking about this topic.)

Essentially, you don’t want your kids discovering the concepts of white supremacy or nuclear war by walking past an ambient video screen. Amazon also notes that the Echo Show isn’t devoid of serious news; users can still hear political and business stories from whatever outlets they choose by asking Alexa for a Flash Briefing. The key difference in that case is that users must ask for the news first.

But even if Amazon wanted to offer weightier stories on the Echo Show home screen–perhaps as an optional setting–the system isn’t equipped to handle them.