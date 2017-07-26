Demonstrators rally outside Times Square Army office to protest Trump’s transgender military ban tweet

It wasn’t long ago that protesters swarmed the U.S. Army Recruitment Center in New York’s Time Square to pressure President Obama to repeal “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell,” which he did in 2011.

But this morning Trump tweeted that he’s banning transgender Americans from serving in the military “in any capacity,” and now activists are back on the scene, protesting a commander-in-chief who’s proved far less receptive to LGBT rights than his predecessor.