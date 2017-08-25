Death From Above, Brand New, A$AP Mob, And More: This Week In Music

The past two weeks of music releases have been overwhelming. There seems to be no structure anymore, and everyone is just doing drops eclipsing each other. Lets begin . . .

Track 1. Death From Above–“Never Swim Alone”

The noise rock duo Death From Above have announced a new album Outrage! Is Now, which comes out September 8, 2017. The official first single is “Never Swim Alone,” although the standalone track, “Freeze Me,” that dropped randomly back in June will be included on the album. This is a band known for blending the sounds of pop melodies and noisy-hardcore distortions to make mixed-media for the ears.

Track 2. Brand New–“451”

One of the biggest and best surprises was the release tactic of Brand New’s just-announced comeback album, Science Fiction. One of the best tracks is “451.”

Track 3. Vindata, NSTASIA, and Skrillex–“Favor”

Skrillex, the creator of the most aggressive dubstep sounds, has been going for a more mellow EDM sound recently. His latest collab with Vindata and vocalist NSTASIA is another step in his evolution. Tune in and chill out with this track.

Track 4. A$AP Mob–“Feels So Good”

A$AP Mob has released a follow-up to the 2016 masterpiece Cozy Tapes vol. 1 (Friends). Just like Vol. 1 where all the songs are secret earworms, this new track may stay with you for some time.

Track 5. Kesha, and the Eagles of Death Metal–“Let Em’ Talk”

Kesha’s entire new album, Rainbow, is a classic and a recommended listen. This track, though, blends the worlds of pop music and the rawer sound of The Eagles of Death Metal, making an awesome and fun power anthem.

Track 6. Shigeto–“Detroit Part II”

Shigeto performs as a single musician, sits on stage surrounded by a drum set, keyboards, and an x-amount of electronic pedal rigs. He is locked into this space he has crafted around himself for the entirety of his set time, just multitasking and impressing anyone watching with a finely tuned blend of hip-hop and EDM. This latest release throws some jazz into the mix.