The Myth Of The Neutral Silicon Valley Platform Is Crumbling

The year was 2016, and despite what could be described as an epidemic of celebrities dying, things–compared to now, at least–seemed totally normal, somehow. Maybe even idyllic. Back in those simpler days, you could see the great pains that technology companies took to prove that they were mere neutral platforms.

In the wake of a Gizmodo story from May 2016 alleging that Facebook’s news editors were told to not highlight right-leaning content, the company shot back that, actually, it was totally neutral. Facebook, the company said in its defense, is a platform. “We’re not interested in adding our point of view–we actually don’t think that works for a billion people,” said Facebook to the Verge.

And that was what every other social and sharing-economy tool at the time was saying to eschew responsibility and regulation in the name of eyeballs and clicks and growth. In any case, Facebook’s solution to the appearance of bias was to invite conservative power players to Palo Alto and turn to algorithms, and it was this software that bots exploited to peddle fake news throughout the rest of 2016. Even as its own employees decried the company’s role in Donald Trump’s election—a role about which government investigators have also raised questions—Mark Zuckerberg contended, however reluctantly, that the company was still, ultimately, a neutral tech platform.

Now, in the year of our Lord 2017, things have changed. But it wasn’t until this week that we glimpsed a deeper shift afoot in Silicon Valley. In the wake of the deadly Charlottesville rallies, where white supremacists were able to come together primarily online, technology platforms are finally cracking down.

Here’s a quick rundown:

All of these are important (and necessary) judgment calls by the platforms, and they do away with the neutrality security blanket. They also signal a new interpretation of their various terms of service agreements: neither Facebook, Google, WordPress, Airbnb, or any of the other platforms have changed their written policies since Charlottesville, even as they’ve taken more stringent steps to curb hate speech.

The moves were undoubtedly prompted by the rallies in Charlottesville, which fanned the flames of white supremacy and nationalism into a full-fledged inferno of violence. These groups’ content may now qualify as “directly threatening material,” or similar categories forbidden by companies’ user agreements, which are, in any case, always up to reinterpretation by those companies.