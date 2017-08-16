Everyone was quitting Trump’s manufacturing council, so he shut it down

Can’t say we didn’t see this coming. President Trump tweeted today that he’s ending his American Manufacturing Council and Strategic and Policy Forum. The move comes after a number of CEOs this week quit the council over Trump’s refusal to explicitly denounce white supremacist groups. Trump did denounce such groups in a prepared speech on Monday, but at an off-the-cuff press conference on Tuesday, he doubled and tripled down on his argument that “many sides” were to blame for this weekend’s violence and unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia.