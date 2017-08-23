The Way We Board Planes Spreads More Disease

From the SARS outbreak in 2003 to the Zika epidemic last year, airplanes have often served as ideal vehicles for propagating disease. The forced proximity. The long journey time. The mix of people from different locations. These factors all help illnesses to jump from one person to another, and from one continent to another.

This gives airlines a special responsibility as outbreaks occur. The decisions they make about who to board, and whether to fly at all, can have widespread consequences. And, according to new research, most carriers could do a better job than they do now. By changing how they board passengers, and perhaps by using different types of planes, they could stop people being infected so readily, the study shows.

The research, led by a cross-disciplinary team at Arizona State University, uses a mathematical model to predict how many people will be infected using different boarding methods. It considers a situation where a single, unidentified person on a plane is infected with Ebola, and how that infection might spread depending on where the person sits, and the way in which the person enters the cabin in the first place.

The bad news is the current way of doing things actually produces the worst results. Boarding people in zones–first class first, business next, back-of-the-plane last, and so on–means that the greatest possible number of people are likely to come into contact with the infected person in Seat 10A. The zonal method sees passengers cluster in aisles as everyone waits to sit down. Mr. Seat 10A, for instance, hovers over the first nine rows as he makes his way to seat.

Zonal boarding may be efficient for airlines and help maintain the distinction between passenger classes. But it’s poor from a health point of view. “The policies that airlines have are designed for reducing time or cost. They are good for the airline. But it’s not beneficial for the people [using the service]. The airlines don’t think of disease outbreaks when they design these policies,” says one of the researchers, Anuj Mubayi, an applied mathematician at ASU.

The research tested several ways of boarding passengers, including a fully random free-for-fall and a zone or section-by-section approach. It finds a “two-section strategy,” where the plane is divided into two sections and passengers “randomly boarded within these sections” would reduce human contact the most, and therefore stop diseases spreading the most effectively. This produces a 27% reduction in the likelihood of an infection being transmitted to another individual, compared to zonal boarding, according to the model.

Moreover, using smaller planes—up to 50 seats—and running a more frequent schedule would also help curb outbreaks. That strategy produces an additional 13% reduction in infection likelihood. (The researchers also looked at different disembarking methods but found this made little difference, as people aren’t clustered together as long).