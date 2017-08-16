Now you can make voice-activated phone calls with Google Home smart speakers

Back in May, Google said at its Google I/O developer conference that it would follow Amazon in enabling voice-activated phone calling on its smart speaker product. Well, it took a few months, but the service is going live for all Google Home owners over the next week, Google says. It is a cool, and potentially sticky, feature.

Google Home owners will be able to voice-call anybody on their contact list who lives in the U.S. or Canada. They can also call U.S. or Canadian businesses, Google said. The person on the other end of the call will see “Unknown” or “No Caller ID.” Google says by the end of the year it’ll make it possible for your own mobile number to be displayed.

Interestingly, the service does not support emergency 911 calls, which seems like a useful thing. We’ll have more to say about Google Home voice calling after we try it out later today.