AMC Theatres is lawyering up to stop those $10 monthly movie passes

Movie lovers rejoiced yesterday over the news that MoviePass would let subscribers watch up to 365 movies a year for a monthly fee of $9.95–less than the cost of a movie ticket in most markets. Since every party needs its pooper, AMC Theatres just announced that it is “consulting with its attorneys” on how to rain on the parade to see if they can block MoviePass subscribers from using their pass at AMC Theatres , which is the largest movie theater operator in the United States.

AMC’s concerns seem … weird. In their press release, they focused on the fact that MoviePass’s business model isn’t viable: “From what we can tell, by definition and absent some other form of other compensation, MoviePass will be losing money on every subscriber seeing two movies or more in a month.”

While AMC loses nothing on this deal, as MoviePass pays them the full ticket price, they are worried that the program “sets up consumers for ultimate disappointment down the road” and they wouldn’t want moviegoers to be sad (except when watching Manchester by the Sea or thinking about the money they wasted on The Emoji Movie). Don’t worry, AMC. If MoviePass tanks, we’ll all just stay home and watch Netflix.