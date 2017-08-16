A preservation group wants UNESCO-style protection for Apollo moon-landing sites

Sorry, moon-landing truthers, but when Neil Armstrong took his famous steps on the lunar surface, he left some evidence. Now, as Space.com reports , a group is working to preserve his tracks, as well as those of the other 11 astronauts who walked on the moon during six separate Apollo moon missions (which may have inspired one of the greatest songs the Police ever wrote).

The group, called For All Moonkind (naturally), is working with space agencies around this planet to draw up a protection plan for the lunar landing sites. For All Moonkind hopes their plan, which is based on UNESCO’s protection for sites of cultural and natural significance here on Earth, will preserve the lunar landing sites and golf ranges that were left on the moon from the Apollo missions between 1969 to 1972. They aim to present the plan to the United Nations in the summer of 2018, before any of those Google LunarX prize companies land on the moon and start tromping through the historic sites.

[Via Space.com]