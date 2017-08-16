The “March on Google” has been quashed by the nonexistent “alt-left”

Depending on your definition, self-proclaimed free-speech warriors or jurisprudence-ignorant snowflakes have been planning to protest the firing of former Google engineer James Damore, who wrote and published the internal memo that questioned the company’s diversity efforts using both false equivalences and pseudoscience about gender. The so-called “March on Google” was planned for nine cities as a way to fight free speech (despite the fact that this is very clearly not a free speech issue ).

Never mind it all, because the protest is now postponed. On the event’s website, the organizers wrote that they had to cancel it for now due to “Alt Left terrorist threats.” What is the alt-left? Well it’s a term, now used by President Trump, to describe the amorphous groups of people who oppose hate speech coming from the far right and white supremacists.

The protest’s organizers write that, despite the “threats,” they hope to reschedule a march in the coming weeks.

Yet that won’t stop hate from coming to your cities. Beyond this “March on Google,” far right and white supremacist groups are reportedly planning rallies in both Boston and San Francisco in the coming weeks. Mayors for both cities have denounced the planned events. Boston mayor Marty Walsh said plainly that the city will “not tolerate incitements to violence.” Hopefully before another tragedy occurs, these event organizers will also feel the sway of the alt-left and cancel their events, too.