Even as it runs out of space to show you ads, Facebook revenues surge 45% over last year

There had been some rumblings that Facebook‘s ad revenue growth was starting to slow (due to running out of places to put ads on your News Feed), and it may be. Still, Mark Zuckerberg’s company continues to mint money, as its second-quarter earnings show. The company reported revenues of $9.32 billion, up 45% year-over-year, and ad revenues of $9.16 billion, up 47%. (That was more than twice the rate of Google‘s second quarter ad sales growth of 19 percent.) Facebook beat analysts’ prediction of $1.13 a share, reporting EPS of $1.32.