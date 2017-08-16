Solange calls out Nazis, praises Takiyah Thompson, then deletes her Twitter

In the wake of the white nationalist rally held Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the president’s apparent inability to pick a side in the Nazis vs. humans debate, many people are struggling to make sense of the world during seemingly senseless times. Solange—ever the trendsetter—has deleted her Twitter account, after writing one last mic drop-worthy tweet, Pitchfork reports .

On August 15, the singer sent out a tweet, saying that she was going to “delete Twitter soon.” Before she left, though, she wanted to know, “What we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free?”

Solange Knowles last tweet on twitter as of today pic.twitter.com/JJQznDGJ6j — H.I.M. ???? (@gayysian) August 16, 2017

Thompson is a 22-year-old student who was arrested for pulling down a Confederate monument in Durham, North Carolina, and charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors, including participating in a riot with property damage and inciting others to riot, and damage to real property.

After posting that final missive, Solange posted on Instagram, in a note that has since been deleted, that she has “been trying to practice self preservation during this time,” and deleting Twitter with one final “fuck nazis” is probably a great way to preserve sanity during these times.ML