Never say never again: Daniel Craig is back as Bond after swearing off the franchise

Back in 2015, Daniel Craig said he would rather “slit my wrists” than play James Bond again, adding: “If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.” Well, guess who just got paid. Craig stopped by The Late Show on Monday night and told Stephen Colbert’s audience that he is picking up his license to kill and the keys to the government-issued Aston Martin to reprise the role of 007.

Craig told Colbert that he had known for a “couple of months” that he was dusting off the old tuxedo to play the beloved spy. “We’ve been discussing it, we’ve just been trying to figure things out. I always wanted to, I needed a break.”

Now that his “break” is over (read: the check cleared), Craig is ready for one last martini, shaken not stirred. “I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note,” he said. “I can’t wait.” Guess someone needs to pay his Taco Bell bill like the rest of us.