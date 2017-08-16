SpaceX’s Dragon capsule has successfully delivered its payload to the ISS

The Dragon capsule docked with the ISS roughly 36 hours from launching from the Kennedy Space Center aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday, reports TechCrunch. The ISS’s robotic arm snatched the Dragon capsule out of a matching orbit this morning, and it will stay docked to the ISS for the next month. Among other things, the Dragon capsule delivered 6,400 pounds of supplies, including an HP supercomputer designed for use in a future Mars mission.MG