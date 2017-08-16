Apple is going to spend $1 billion to produce original television content

The iPhone maker has set aside a billion dollars to either create or acquire original content so it can go head-to-head with the likes of Netflix and Amazon, reports the Wall Street Journal. The budget shows just how serious a player Apple wants to be in the original content game as it looks to expand its services offerings. But while $1 billion may buy a lot of Hollywood bling, it does pale in comparison to how much some other original content makers spend on producing their shows. Here’s who spent what recently on original content: