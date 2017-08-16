Instead of attacking white supremacists, Trump attacks… Amazon

The president unleashed a tweet against the online shopping giant (whose owner just happens to own the Trump-critical paper Washington Post) saying the company is “doing great damage to tax paying retailers” and responsible for jobs being lost. As Reuters points out, Amazon is currently hiring for more than 50,000 positions across the U.S.
Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017