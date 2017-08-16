advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Instead of attacking white supremacists, Trump attacks… Amazon

Instead of attacking white supremacists, Trump attacks… Amazon
[Photo: Chris Kleponis/Pool/Bloomberg/Getty Images]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The president unleashed a tweet against the online shopping giant (whose owner just happens to own the Trump-critical paper Washington Post) saying the company is “doing great damage to tax paying retailers” and responsible for jobs being lost. As Reuters points out, Amazon is currently hiring for more than 50,000 positions across the U.S.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life