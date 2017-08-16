Michael Moore bused people from his Broadway show to protest at Trump Tower

The acclaimed documentarian and activist led a group of people who showed up to a performance of his one-man show “The Terms of My Surrender” to nearby Trump Tower, where President Trump is currently staying for the first time after his inauguration, reports ABC News. Moore asked the audience members, Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo among them, to “nonviolently express our rage.” According to the reports, during the bus ride, Ruffalo led the audience in a chant of “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”