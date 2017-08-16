LinkedIn is the latest social media network that wants you to start posting video

The Microsoft-owned company is starting to roll out a video creation tool in its mobile app, reports Mashable. Right now the video tools are only available to “frequent contributors,” but that will change soon, with everyone getting the tools. In an email announcing the new video-focused approach, LinkedIn said:
“Some stories are better shown than told. Video allows you to evoke emotion, transport viewers, teach something or share some incredible piece of insight when words and images alone aren’t enough. We can’t wait to see how you use this new way to tell your stories on LinkedIn.”