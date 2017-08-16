Images purport to show Apple’s 60-inch OLED TV in secret testing laboratory

The images were first posted on Chinese social media site Weibo and then later reposted by serial leaker Benjamin Geskin on Twitter, reports MacRumors. The translated text that accompanied the photos on Weibo says the photos are “Apple OLED TV spy photos” and that the television has a screen of “about 60 inches.” Apple has long been rumored to be working on an actual television set, but to date has only released the Apple TV, a digital media streamer. There are rumors that the current Apple TV box will be updated next month to feature 4K support, but this is the first rumor that suggests what Apple may release is an actual television set. However, right now these blurry photos cannot be corroborated, so it’s wise to maintain a good amount of healthy skepticism.