This luxury shoe brand uses 3D technology to create the perfect-fitting heel 

Customization has been a big trend in the luxury fashion market. Brands like Shoes of Prey and Alive Shoes allow you to design shoes from start to finish.

But a startup called True Gault, which comes out of beta next week, takes the process a step further by creating shoes that are customized to the biomechanics of a customer’s foot. The brand has an iPhone app that allows customers to take three photos of each foot that are then processed using 3D measuring technology. The customer selects a particular heel style, which is then handmade in Spain to adapt to the unique characteristics of her foot.

The company was founded by Sandra Gault, who spent her career at IBM and Kodak, before launching this startup. It was one of eight companies chosen to be part of the Google Accelerator program. Nina Garcia, the creative director of Marie Claire, has just signed on to be a consultant at the brand.