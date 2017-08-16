The neo-nazi website Daily Stormer has been banished to the dark web

The hate site kept getting booted by its domain registrars and hosting companies after posting an abhorrent article about the woman who was mowed down and killed while protesting hate during the events in Charlottesville, Virginia. It also was one of the sites that helped organize the neo-nazi gathering in Charlottesville in the first place. Now it seems the site has nowhere else to go but the dark recesses of the web, reports the Guardian. The site is now only accessible via the Tor browser and not on the public open web. But as the Guardian points out, it will be hard for a notorious site to keep operating in the shadows as similar sites on the dark web are frequently susceptible to continued hacking attempts. You can read our feature story on hate sites and tech companies here.MG