  • 08.16.17
  • 6:03 am

President Obama’s Charlottesville tweet is now the most liked tweet of all time

The tweet was the first in a series of three in which Obama quoted Nelson Mandela about a person’s lack of racial hatred at birth. The tweet currently has over 3 million likes and 1.2 retweets. (via Business Insider)

 

And as you can see, the following two tweets in the series also each had millions of likes.

 

 MG

