President Obama’s Charlottesville tweet is now the most liked tweet of all time

The tweet was the first in a series of three in which Obama quoted Nelson Mandela about a person’s lack of racial hatred at birth. The tweet currently has over 3 million likes and 1.2 million retweets . ( via Business Insider )

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

And as you can see, the following two tweets in the series also each had millions of likes.

“People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…” — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017