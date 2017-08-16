advertisement
President Obama’s Charlottesville tweet is now the most liked tweet of all time

[Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The tweet was the first in a series of three in which Obama quoted Nelson Mandela about a person’s lack of racial hatred at birth. The tweet currently has over 3 million likes and 1.2 million retweets. (via Business Insider)

And as you can see, the following two tweets in the series also each had millions of likes.

