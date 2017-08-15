After Charlottesville, PayPal says it won’t do business with hate groups

PayPal today put out a statement that it works to ensure that its “services are not used to accept payments or donations for activities that promote hate, violence or racial intolerance. This includes organizations that advocate racist views, such as the KKK, white supremacist groups or Nazi groups .”

After extensive convos w/ @ColorOfChange – @PayPal will stop processing payments for a set of hate groups & leaders https://t.co/SMCuYQzpAi — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) August 15, 2017

Rashad Robinson, the executive director of the social justice non-profit Color of Change, told Fast Company his organization had been in discussions with PayPal since February “about a set of groups that should have been on the outside of their policies, but weren’t,” and that as a result of those conversations, several new groups had been banned from processing payments. PayPal’s statement referred to its “longstanding, well-defined and consistently enforced” policy–which it last updated in 2015–of barring hate groups, but did not make mention of changes to that policy nor to the addition of new groups on its banned list.

Robinson said “policy and practice are two different things, and the reason [PayPal] put that statement out today is because we are full steam ahead on moving this campaign to the next level.”

Asked for clarification by Fast Company, PayPal did not immediately provide one.DT