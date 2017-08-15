Social VR pioneer Altspace says it isn’t shutting its doors after all

Good news for fans of Altspace, which developed one of the first social virtual reality platforms, but which said last month that money troubles were forcing it to close its doors .

We have good news! AltspaceVR is going to live on thanks to you. https://t.co/MlYimlKSYu — AltspaceVR (@AltspaceVR) August 16, 2017

Today, the company said that those doors will stay open after all, though it’s not yet clear in what form. In an open letter, the company wrote:

“AltspaceVR is going to live on. You all made this happen by sharing memories, videos, tweets, and emails. So many of you wrote to us asking if they could donate or help. You told the world how much AltspaceVR meant to you and how you had made good memories and lasting friendships….Thanks to that outpouring of support, we’re now deep in discussions with others who are passionate about AltspaceVR who want to guarantee that our virtual oasis stays open.”

For now, a “skeleton crew” will keep the lights on as the company engages “in discussions with third parties to develop a sustainable solution to continue development and growth for the future,” the letter said. “We feel confident saying to our community that you don’t need to find another place to meet your friends in virtual reality.”

