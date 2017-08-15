Wikipedia prankster (briefly) makes Donald Trump the President of the Confederacy

Following an incendiary, apparently impromptu press conference at Trump Tower late this afternoon, Donald Trump is facing major criticism yet again. During the presser, he doubled down on Saturday’s controversial “on many sides” remarks about the violence in Charlottesville, and compared Robert E. Lee to George Washington. The reaction has been swift and brutal, with at least one fresh departure from Trump’s manufacturing council, and some rare criticism from Fox News. Perhaps the most explicit response to the speech, though, came when a Wikipedia editor who added Donald Trump’s name to the list of Presidents of the Confederate States of America. The change only lasted a brief while before it was taken down, but the internet, of course, is forever.