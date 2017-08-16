How Charlottesville’s Small Businesses Supported Their Community Against The Alt-Right

Store owners in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, faced a couple of tough questions in the days leading up the last weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalist hate groups, which ultimately turned violent and fatal, leaving one counter-protester murdered, several more in critical condition, and dozens wounded.

Should they close or stay open? And what message would their decision send to their community? About one hundred of Charlottesville’s shops and restaurants are clustered around an eight-block public shopping district that’s right by Emancipation Park, the spot where the alt-right planned to congregate on Saturday night, protesting the city’s decision to remove a statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee from the premises. (The park was renamed from Lee Park in June as part of an effort to avoid honoring the bigotry of the Confederacy.) Many downtown businesses had petitioned the city to move the event to a larger park farther away from downtown, fearing that the turnout would overrun the small city, and that armed alt-right members might pose a danger. Whether or not those stores stayed open or closed, though, many did ultimately make a unity statement: It’s told through four variations of an 11-by-17 poster that went up in many store windows prior to the rally. The message has been eye-catching enough to be seen in the background of news reports and photos, and powerful enough to have been shared over Twitter by everyone from Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signor (who was supportive) and alt-right instigator Richard Spencer, who was indignant. Each sign starts out the same, with a large bold and all-caps message: “IF EQUALITY & DIVERSITY AREN’T FOR YOU, THEN NEITHER ARE WE.” Below that, there is another line noting whether the shop is staying open or closed “in protest of the recent demonstrations of hate.” The bottom of the sign features a row of seven different equality symbols, including the peace symbol, Star of David, equals sign, and raised fist associated with Black Lives Matter, and another all-caps proclamation that “MINORITY RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS.” Each was made available in one of two color styles–black and white or rainbow. The sign’s creator (who is uncredited on the work) is Joe Seddon, a 27-year-old local graphic designer, who also works for a custom T-shirt company. In Seddon’s mind, shopkeepers were in a tricky situation because closing might look like they were avoiding the issue, rather than being open with a more aggressive statement about who they would serve. Staying open, meanwhile, could look like they were happy to earn money from the event, whereas owners more likely wanted to provide support and refuge to the community. “I just wanted to give people an opportunity to have a voice they might otherwise not have had,” he says.

Seddon made the first sign–the rainbow and staying open theme–originally just for Escafe, a restaurant and bar owned by his boyfriend, Todd Hamilton, who, he says, wanted to assure people they would have a safe place to go during the fracas. The shop posted an armed guard out front to make that point on Saturday. Hamilton eventually shared that design and the other options in a printable format on an email thread that included dozens of downtown owners. Upon request, Seddon printed poster-size versions and gave out 90. “They were absolutely free,” he adds. “I didn’t attribute myself on them. I just made them for the community and wanted them to be available so that people could make whatever statement they were interested in making.” Hanging posters in support of equality isn’t a new thing. Before a Ku Klux Klan rally there in July, many Charlottesville owners placed placards that read “Unity C’Ville,” referencing a same-named coalition of nonprofits and local businesses organized to create events and spaces that honor diversity and cultural understanding. Those announcements, though, do appear a bit understated considering the alt-right has graduated to tactics that include marchers waving torches and flags with swastikas. This time, Seddon says most owners gravitated toward the rainbow-colored version. “I think a lot of people here in Charlottesville were really outraged by what was going to happen and were prepared to make a bold statement, so they went the bolder route, which I really appreciate.” Some store owners expecting to be open changed their mind on Saturday, after an unruly torch-bearing mob descended on the University of Virginia campus the night before and physically assaulted a group of counter demonstrators. There’s no firm count, but about 60 of the 80 stores associated with the Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville chose to stay open on Saturday, says Joan Fenton, the chair of the DBAC, who owns a quilts and artisanal goods store and women’s clothing shop in the area.

