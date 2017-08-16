How Charlottesville’s Small Businesses Supported Their Community Against White Nationalists

Store owners in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, faced a couple of tough questions in the days leading up the last weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalist hate groups, which ultimately turned violent and fatal, leaving one counter-protester murdered, several more in critical condition, and dozens wounded.

Should they close or stay open? And what message would their decision send to their community?

About one hundred of Charlottesville’s shops and restaurants are clustered around an eight-block public shopping district that’s right by Emancipation Park, the spot where the white nationalists planned to congregate on Saturday night, protesting the city’s decision to remove a statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee from the premises. (The park was renamed from Lee Park in June as part of an effort to avoid honoring the bigotry of the Confederacy.)

Many downtown businesses had petitioned the city to move the event to a larger park farther away from downtown, fearing that the turnout would overrun the small city, and that armed white nationalists might pose a danger.

Whether or not those stores stayed open or closed, though, many did ultimately make a unity statement: It’s told through four variations of an 11-by-17 poster that went up in many store windows prior to the rally. The message has been eye-catching enough to be seen in the background of news reports and photos, and powerful enough to have been shared over Twitter by everyone from Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signor (who was supportive) and white nationalist instigator Richard Spencer, who was indignant.

Each sign starts out the same, with a large bold and all-caps message: “IF EQUALITY & DIVERSITY AREN’T FOR YOU, THEN NEITHER ARE WE.” Below that, there is another line noting whether the shop is staying open or closed “in protest of the recent demonstrations of hate.” The bottom of the sign features a row of seven different equality symbols, including the peace symbol, Star of David, equals sign, and raised fist associated with Black Lives Matter, and another all-caps proclamation that “MINORITY RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS.” Each was made available in one of two color styles–black and white or rainbow.

The sign’s creator (who is uncredited on the work) is Joe Seddon, a 27-year-old local graphic designer, who also works for a custom T-shirt company. In Seddon’s mind, shopkeepers were in a tricky situation because closing might look like they were avoiding the issue, rather than being open with a more aggressive statement about who they would serve. Staying open, meanwhile, could look like they were happy to earn money from the event, whereas owners more likely wanted to provide support and refuge to the community. “I just wanted to give people an opportunity to have a voice they might otherwise not have had,” he says.