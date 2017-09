Your Creative Calendar: 101 Things To See, Hear, And Read This September

There goes summer 2017 into history’s dustbin. So long, you burdensome bastard. You began with the firing of an FBI director and ended with a historic hurricane. In the middle, there were a lot of good movies and somehow the lowest box office numbers in nearly two decades. As all traces of the summer’s worst entertainment impulses (looking at you, Baywatch: the Movie) recede into the rearview, it is time to welcome with open arms the most creatively fruitful time of year. Autumn is when the Oscar contenders (not to be confused with Oscar bait) begin to sprout, when network TV returns, and when an unwieldy number of must-listen albums drop. In order to cut through the clutter, have a look at Fast Company’s guide to the most promising movies, shows, albums, and books coming your way in September. If you somehow manage to get bored with all these options available, well, frankly that’s impressive.