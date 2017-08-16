This Is What A Cooking Tutorial Would Look Like If Wes Anderson Directed It

Chances are good that you’ve noticed an influx of cooking videos flooding your Facebook and Instagram feeds. Those overhead, hyper-lapsed tutorials that give you the crash-iest of courses on how to cook a dish have become an inescapable trend. For example, BuzzFeed’s Tasty, the undeniable leader in this space, has generated about 34 billion views across multiple platforms in its two-year existence, according to social video analytics company Tubular Labs .

As popular as these videos may be, the one thing they lack for David Ma is artistry.

“That’s not to knock these videos–I think that they are very hypnotic. You look at those videos and you just want to share them with your friends,” Ma says. “They serve a very functional purpose, but a little bit of the art gets lost in there.”

For five years, Ma worked as a creative in agencies including Droga5 and TBWA\Chiat\Day but broke away to focus on commercial directing. Being the foodie that he is–with a popular, food-centric Instagram to back up his cred–it was only a matter of time before his agency skills in thinking conceptually would collide with food in a major way. While scrolling through Instagram one night, Ma came across one of those food tutorials and thought to himself, “What would this look like if Michael Bay shot it?”

“Whenever I shoot food, I’m always looking to come at it from an unexpected angle or to shoot something differently than what is being done,” Ma says. “And I just thought to myself, what would Michael Bay do with a recipe video and how would he amp that up to Bayhem?”

But Ma didn’t stop with Michael Bay. He soon found himself pondering how a number of filmmakers known for their iconic aesthetics would tackle making pancakes, spaghetti, and s’mores. Ma pulled an all-nighter sketching storyboards that have evolved into “Food Films,” a stylized tutorial series featuring treatments à la Bay, Quentin Tarantino, Alfonso Cuarón, and Wes Anderson.