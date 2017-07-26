iPhone assembler Foxconn expected to announce Wisconsin factory–should we believe it?

The Chinese manufacturing giant (and Apple ‘s biggest manufacturing partner) will reportedly announce plans today to build a new display factory in Wisconsin. If real, the facility would be a job creator and a big political bragging point for unpopular president Donald Trump and unpopular Wisconsin governor Scott Walker.

But before you read the victorious tweets from Trump and Walker, know that Foxconn chairman Terry Gou is known as a deal-maker, willing to bargain down to the very end to get favorable tax incentives and legislative changes. Foxconn said it would build a $30 million factory in Pennsylvania back in 2013 but didn’t follow through. In 2014 the company said it would invest $5 billion in India, but has so far not done so. Similar commitments in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Brazil have fallen far short of promises.

I truly hope this deal goes through, and I imagine the people at Apple would, too. But I’ll wait until Foxconn lays down the money for Wisconsin land and starts hiring people (not robots) to start the “USA! USA!” chant.