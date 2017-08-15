FTC says Uber failed to reasonably protect user data

The Federal Trade Commission has concluded its investigation into Uber’s privacy practices. “Uber failed consumers in two key ways: First by misrepresenting the extent to which it monitored its employees’ access to personal information about users and drivers, and second by misrepresenting that it took reasonable steps to secure that data ,” said FTC acting chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen in a released statement. In a press release, the agency notes that Uber did create a program in 2014 to monitor employees’ use of customer data, but it stopped using it less than a year later. A hack of its systems also shows that driver data became compromised.

The FTC’s probe came after a report last year revealed Uber staffers were spying on ex-partners and celebrities. Now Uber will have to implement a satisfactory privacy program and submit to independent audits every two years for the next 20 years.

This is just the latest call for Uber to clean up its act. The company has seen massive fallout this year after a former employee called out the company for its discriminatory workplace practices. Since then, 20-plus employees have been fired and several executives and board members, including CEO Travis Kalanick, have left. The company is currently tasked with putting the recommendations of two law firms into effect.