advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This Social Media Horror Movie May Scare You Out Of Posting Selfies

This Social Media Horror Movie May Scare You Out Of Posting Selfies
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

What: #NotAlone, a short film about the extreme dangers of reckless hashtagging.

Who: Director/producer duo Sotiris Petridis and Dimitris Tsakaleas.

Why we care: Usually, the scariest thing about posting a selfie is “not enough likes.” That is most certainly not the case in a new horror short from two film students. #NotAlone opens with a teenager lounging in her pristinely decorated bedroom, presumably feeling her look. When she tags a selfie with the hashtag #HomeAlone, though, things very quickly go south. Way south. Although what follows has a supernatural bent, it’s a stark reminder that it’s maybe not the best idea to describe your location and circumstances to strangers online. In that regard, #NotAlone recalls Alex J. Mann’s series of social media-focused horror shorts. This film pulses, however, with a heart all its own; one that you would want to tap on Instagram.

[via io9]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life