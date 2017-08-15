This Social Media Horror Movie May Scare You Out Of Posting Selfies

Who: Director/producer duo Sotiris Petridis and Dimitris Tsakaleas.

Why we care: Usually, the scariest thing about posting a selfie is “not enough likes.” That is most certainly not the case in a new horror short from two film students. #NotAlone opens with a teenager lounging in her pristinely decorated bedroom, presumably feeling her look. When she tags a selfie with the hashtag #HomeAlone, though, things very quickly go south. Way south. Although what follows has a supernatural bent, it’s a stark reminder that it’s maybe not the best idea to describe your location and circumstances to strangers online. In that regard, #NotAlone recalls Alex J. Mann’s series of social media-focused horror shorts. This film pulses, however, with a heart all its own; one that you would want to tap on Instagram.

[via io9]